Sînziana Velicescu Loves Cities So Much She’d Like to Escape Them

Sînziana Velicescu is 24-year-old LA-based photographer and director. Her images explore the way in which people intervene on nature in places that go through political, social or environmental changes. Here’s what she had to say about this set of images she was kind enough to send us.



“This series explores the aesthetic and utilitarian effect of architecture in the cities and neighbourhoods I walk through. The term ‘architecture’ shouldn’t be limited to buildings as it contains elements of ‘the city’ – like murals and any abstract shape that affects the way the light falls on a certain area. Each element creates unique obstacles in the path of the pedestrian and guides the way they spend their life in this urban environment. The identity and character of each city is determined by the juxtaposition between its citizens and its structures.



From an esthetic point of view, I am attracted to minimalist scenes and geometrical shapes. In general, I don’t try to create realistic portraits of life. I love the rhythm of the city, but dislike all the ads and the changes brought about by the ever-expanding urban population. The result is a homage to ‘The City’, woven perhaps with a hidden desire to escape to another place or perhaps another time.”



You can follow Sînziana on her website.