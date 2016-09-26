So, Lil Wayne Officiated a Same-Sex Marriage at Rikers Island

Lil Wayne—a man who we’re blogging about literally every day for a year​—has a new, handwritten memoir​ coming out on October 11. Gone ‘Til November: A Journal of Rikers Island promises to delve into the eight months he spent locked up at New York City’s main jail complex in 2010 on weapons charges.

Beyond that, there hadn’t been much information about the book’s content until this weekend when the New York Post published some choice quotes from the book​. Choice. So choice.

Videos by VICE

The most personal quotes from the Post‘s excerpts come when Weezy talks about learning Drake had slept with his girlfriend. “Finding out that she fucked Drake was the absolute worst thing I could have found out,” he writes. “Drizzy came to see me, he was like, ‘Yeah, it’s true.’ Damn! This is the type of shit a man never wants to find out while he is locked up.”

Wayne goes on to explain that it was nothing to do with Drake per se, but that he was simply hurt that his then-girlfriend had slept with someone while he was incarcerated: “As a man,” he writes, “that shit hurt… and not because it was Drake, it could have been any man, it would’ve hurt the same.”

Other notable moments include Wayne writing about two female guards who were suspended from coming to see him in his cell. Recalling the incident, he writes, “Maybe there will be some female groupies in this bitch after all.”

‘Gone Til November’ cover via Lil Wayne on Instagram

But all of that is but a delicious appetizer for Weezy’s story about officiating a same-sex marriage during his time at Rikers. The Post say that he “playfuly married off two other male inmates” and that, for the ceremony, “they decorated the hall with toilet tissue and toasted with 13 bottles of Gatorade.”

Here’s Lil Wayne’s assessment of the occasion: “Gatorade is liquid gold in this bitch… Imagine seeing grown-ass men in jail hanging tissue for wedding decorations. AND one of them is Lil Wayne. Crazy.”

The situation is so crazy that Wayne seems to have an out-of-body experience remembering it, realizing that, indeed, seeing Lil Wayne officiating a same-sex marriage on Rikers Island and toasting with Gatorade in a TP-filled room would be strange.

If these are the teaser excerpts that the New York Post have managed to pull in advance, Gone ‘Til November is going to be so very good.

​Cover via Lil Wayne on Instagram.



Follow Noisey on Twitter​.

​