So the Biggest Musicians in Mexico Have Started a Morrissey Tribute Band

Morrissey has hardcore fanbases all over the world. In Germany, his followers are so devoted they ruin his shows by storming the stage, often forcing him to end gigs early. And in Japan, his arrival for shows was reported on the front cover of the country’s equivalent to our Financial Times.



But nowhere are there Morrissey fans quite like the Morrissey fans of Mexico. His songs of love, loss and longing have always chimed with generations raised on rancheras and mariachis, and their singers who were not afraid to cross the line. Morrissey himself has said, “nothing the world holds could match the love waiting for me in Mexico City.”



Now that love can be returned, with a band from Mexico City who are reinventing Morrissey’s biggest hits. Camilo Lara, from the Mexican Institute of Sound, together with Sergio Mendoza from Orkesta Mendoza, have put together a team of musical gunslingers from the country’s finest bands. “I always thought that there were these invisible lines between what Morrissey and Manchester represents, and what Mexico City and Mexican pop culture has,” says Camilo. “And if these are tiny coincidences, we’re making them a little bit bigger on this occasion with a concert of broken hearts and forgotten dreams.”

We can now exclusively premiere their first track, a cover of “Ask”.

Some of Mexico’s biggest musicians play on the project including underground legend Chetes (Zurtok) on guitar, Jay De La Cueva (Moderatto /Titán) on bass, Alejandro Flores (Café Tacuba) on violin, Alex Escobar (Twin Tones) on trumpet, Ricardo Najera (Furland) on drums, Camilo Lara adding his trademark sampling and electronics, and Ceci Bastida (Tijuana No!) on keyboards.



Your next question – “How the fuck do I see this live?” – is answered below.



April 25 – Barbican Hall, London

April 27 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

April 28 – Colston Hall, Bristol

April 29 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

April 30 – Copper Rooms Student Union, Warwick

May 1 – Gorilla, Manchester

