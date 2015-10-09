NATTEN’S New Track “Vuela Vuela” is a Hypnotic Surge of Darkness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’ve always known NATTEN to go heavy on the darkness, both on and off stage. Now, these four Stockholm-natives bring their pulsing beats – or what they call “psykonautdisko” – to their latest single, “Vuela Vuela”. Taken off of upcoming LP Dolce Vita, the track is defined by a refreshing flurry of beats mixed with the smooth sax and trumpet stylings of Arvid Lärksäter. It steadily builds to a solid climax of both synthetic and organic sounds—and hey, it even has vocals (a pretty rare thing for NATTEN)!

Videos by VICE

The video tells an engaging story and has plenty of the nature, masks and gloom we’ve come to expect from NATTEN. It lands in an enthralling buffer zone somewhere between social realism and surrealism with no shortage of crows—fitting, considering the song begins with the signature ‘Caw! Caw!’ of the dark birds. Yeah, it all sounds pretty goth and morbid—but props to NATTEN for making that combo a very good thing indeed.