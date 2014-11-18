This Is Solange Doing a Choreographed Dance to “No Flex Zone” with Her Son Julez at Her Wedding

Over the weekend, Solange Knowles got married. Maybe you saw the dope as hell picture of the wedding party on Beyoncé’s Instagram. If not, go look at the dope as hell picture of the wedding party. But first, watch this adorable and slightly awkward video of Solange performing a choreographed dance to Rae Sremmurd’s “No Flex Zone” with her ten-year-old son Julez.

“No Flex Zone” is a dope song, and, as the guys themselves explained to me a few weeks ago, part of its appeal is its family friendliness. And it doesn’t get much more family friendly than making up a dance to perform in front of Aunt Beyoncé and Uncle Shawn, who I like to imagine with us, behind the camera, watching this dance unfold. Getting on the dance floor at Knowles family gatherings must be all kinds of stressful, so props to our main man Julez here. Anyway, watch the video above. It is wildly endearing.