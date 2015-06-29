Some Beautiful Geniuses are Turning ‘The O.C.’ into a Musical

Hold on to your heartstrings, emos, because the most melodramatic TV series of the 00s is getting a makeover in the most melodramatic format possible: some beautiful geniuses in Los Angeles are turning The O.C. into a freakin’ musical.

Director Jordan Ross and producer Lindsey Rosin, who also brought you Cruel Intentions: The Musical (which is apparently a thing?!?), are currently gearing up to put the ballad of Seth, Summer, Ryan, and Marissa to a score. Presumably it won’t include some ~deep cuts~ from Death Cab For Cutie, Neutral Milk Hotel or Mazzy Star, but as one of the most “jukebox” teen drama’s that ever existed the pop cutural reference point game should be strong af.

Videos by VICE

At this point, only the roles of Luke Ward (surely the show’s most musically gifted character), Kirsten Cohen and the show’s creator, Josh Schwartz, have been cast—the latter allegedly being written in as a non-singing character. Way to break that fourth wall, guys.

The one-night-only event will go down in Los Angeles on August 30. Also, while we’re here, now is as good a time as any to remind everyone that Jason Schwartzman used to drum in Phantom Planet:

Follow Emma Garland on Twitter.