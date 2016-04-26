Some Fucking Genius Mashed Up Drake and Father John Misty and Holy Shit It’s Lit

In a recent interview, the always sincere Father John Misty told the reporters about Drake’s penchant for covering himself in soft fabrics and how he “just wants to touch him and hold him.” Well, this is certainly not that. But impressive nonetheless is this Drake and Father John Misty mash-up “Legend (Holy Shit),” courtesy of New York producer Yuri Beats. As evidenced in the song title, Yuri blends the two singles into what sounds like an entirely new song. Drake’s velvety-silk voice raps about the usual egos, death and being successful while the Misty single plays as a pitched up sample and the track is just… Ooh,it’s so good.

“I’m a huge fan of Drake and Father John Misty. Both ‘Legend’ and ‘Holy Shit’ really touched a nerve for me,” explains Yuri. “They both manage to articulate something beautiful and painful that really resonated with me.” Download it here before the Feds find it.

Jabbari Weekes is a human being. Follow him on Twitter.