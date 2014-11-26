Somebody Invented a Pill to Make Your Farts Smell Like Roses

​The French have made many important contributions to this world: f oie gras, existential philosophy, the tuberculosis vaccine. And the great ideas just keep coming. We just caught a whiff of a French invention that will surely revolutionize the world as we know it: a pill that allegedly makes your farts smell like ​roses.

The man who invented these perfumed farts, Christian Poincheval, is a 65-year-old entrepreneur who looks like​ a psychedelic Santa Claus. In the past, he’s invented things like a garden rake that functions like a Swiss Army knife and a line of toilet paper inscribed with trivia and thoughts about current affairs. This latest batch of genius was inspired by a bout of particularly fetid farts after dinner one night six years ago:

“We had just come back from Switzerland and we were eating a lot with our friends, and the smell from the flatulence was really terrible. We couldn’t breathe so me and a friend decided something had to be done,” he told The Local.

And thus, the perfumed fart pills were born. They’re made from a mixture of charcoal, fennel, seaweed, and blueberries, which are intended to mitigate whatever foul and sulfurous odor is brewing inside of you.

A ​60-capsule pack sells for 9.99 euro, or just over $12. Flavor options include roses and violets, plus a special edition of ​chocolate-flavored farts. Poincheval believes they’ll make great stocking stuffers, for all of that fart-inducing holiday food. “There will be a real need for these pills over Christmas,” he said.

Oh, I believe it. These will definitely be on my Christmas list, along with those ​pills that make you poop 24-karat gold.

