SOPHIE’S Debut Physical Release Comes with a Butt Plug

Earlier today it was announced that SOPHIE, the PC Music associated producer behind “Bipp” and “Hey QT”, is releasing an eight track collection called Product. Dropping on November 27, the release features the existing singles “Bipp,” “Elle,” “Lemonade,” and “Hard” alongside four brand new tracks. But that’s not all. Those who wish to splash out some extra can get their package of SOPHIE’s new music with something that packs a little more. Namely: a “silicon product.” That’s a butt plug, to you and me.

If you wish, then you can purchase Product with some different extra items, like a silicon bubble case CD or a vinyl pack. The butt plug, though, is perhaps the most interesting. Just think about what a special day it will be when the record finally drops. Not only will you have eight new SOPHIE tracks hand-delivered to your doorstep, but a silicone (and therefore safe) butt plug will be waiting at home, too, ready to be used, branded with the name of your favorite producer, waiting to enter inside. What a time to be alive indeed.

You can pre-order all the items here.