SOPHIE, PC Music’s Danny L Harle, and Soda Plains Released a Mix Together

A few things, if they weren’t already, should be evident from listening to the above mix:

1 – PC Music, whether you’re on board or not, will confuse and anger people. This is a good thing.

2 – This isn’t the first time they’ve collaborated – A.G Cook and SOPHIE put on an immersive sound collaboration in May – but SOPHIE and PC Music compliment each other like e-numbered syrup and slushed ice.

3 – Dancehall is great.

The mix, which features SOPHIE and PC Music’s Danny L Harle alongside Berlin producer Soda Plains, was aired on DiS Magazine’s Rinse FM show last week. It includes a great remix to Will Smith’s “Miami” (which marinates somewhere near the beginning), the b-side to SOPHIE’s new single, and will divide friendship groups.

