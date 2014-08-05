You’ll Find No Photos of Poor Children Playing in the Mud Here

Sorin Florea says he got into photography the same way you get into prostitution. First, he did it for himself, then for his friends, then for money. In time, he forgot about the money. I have a sneaking suspicion many sex workers would protest the above statement but I get him when he says, he never liked war photos, of injuries or poor, naked children playing in the mud:

”I always end up thinking that I am a bad person, because I won’t sell my camera in order to help those in need.” So he takes pictures of stuff he thinks everybody needs: play and sex.

Sorin explained his pictures: “You didn’t go out tonight, but you stayed home and you fucked. It’s like a dance. You laugh, you play, you turn a cookie into a sex toy and you give up glasses in order to drink from another person’s body. In the shower, you try a new hairstyle with the shampoo still in your hair and you proudly look at the bruises you have on your arms. This stuff gets lost in statements about big dicks, perfect blowjobs and romantic moments under dilm light. I read this somewhere and it applies to my pictures too.”

Follow Sorin on one of his blogs: Tumblr, Fast Food Design, Graphical Representations.