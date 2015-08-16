Sorry Guys, Powdered Alcohol Is Now Illegal in New York

Photos by Meredith Jenks

Looks like teenagers in New York will just have keep sneaking alcohol from their parents’ liquor cabinets the old-fashioned way.

On Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that outlaws the sale of powdered alcohol—a.k.a. Palcohol—in the state of New York. Even though the federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau approved food labels for Palcohol back in March, New York is joining roughly half the states in the Union in outlawing the powdered booze.

The New York law, which prohibits the sale of any “powdered or crystalline alcohol products,” deems them “dangerous and completely unnecessary items.” The legislation also argues that in its powdered form, alcohol is easily concealed, making it dangerously simple for underaged kids to get their hands on it and smuggle the stuff into venues where drinking is prohibited. The stealth aspect also worried lawmakers concerned about teens measuring out appropriate doses—which has been an issue in states like Colorado, where marijuana edibles are all over the place.

One packet of Palcohol, which comes in five flavors—including rum, vodka, and a “powderita” flavor—is equal to about one shot of liquid alcohol when mixed with water. While supporters of the product argue that it has potential applications in medicine and select outdoor activities, manufacturers have faced an uphill battle finding shelf space in commercial stores.