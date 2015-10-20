Sweat, Snarls, and Kurt Cobain Wigs: Photos from Volume 4 of Arizona’s Southwest Terror Fest

Gatecreeper / All photos by Valerie Littlejohn

If you’re a fan of heavy music,, Southwest Terror Fest in Tucson, AZ is like Christmas in October. Watching each band was like unwrapping a present, and this year’s lineup did not disappoint. The fest was four days of non-stop stimuli that put ears and eyes into audio and visual overdrive. The feeling of community and camaraderie was palpable. From Thou playing a secret set of all Nirvana covers to Sleep decimating eardrums on Saturdaynight, there was something for everyone in attendance.

Videos by VICE

Bands like Landmine Marathon, 908, and Gatecreeper shone a massive light on how substantial the underground scene is and how much it’s thriving. Bongripper put the audience into an almost hypnotized state as their sound consumed every inch of the room. It may have been all the smoke and smell of whiskey in the air that got to me, but sound was almost a visual phenomenon this weekend. With that said, there’s nothing better than having the ability to communicate that sentiment through photography. Tucson has a lot to be proud of as the sun sets on Southwest Terror Fest Volume 4. Every year I tell myself, “There’s no way they’ll top this next year!” and every year, they prove me wrong.

Photographs are a way to capture energy and cement it so that those who were there can relive the experience, and those who wished they could attend are able to see what they missed. Check out a gallery of photos below, and get ready for next year!

908







ACID KING







BONGRIPPER







DEAD TO A DYING WORLD







DROPDEAD





GATECREEPER







GRAVES AT SEA







HEAT DUST







LANDMINE MARATHON







SLEEP







THOU/THE BODY





Valerie Littlejohn is a Phoenix-based photographer, writer, and editor; find her cracking wise on Twitter.

