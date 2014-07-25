‘Sprezzatura’ Basically Means You’re Chill But You Give a Shit

Mike Young is a writer of great grace, which is weird because the things he tends to write about are oatmeal muffins, garbage vacuums, robotic butterflies, Ice Cube, and pretty much anything you could find out in the dumpster behind a 7-Eleven. If that sounds like a mess, that’s because that’s a mess, but somehow Mike Young weaves monologues through it that sound sort of like a NyQuil kid who got banged on the head and came out better. Better yet, beyond all of that, there is something at the centre that seems to actually care, to have a living, breathing heart made out of refuse, perfect timing, and best of all, true empathy for what makes a human a human.

A Mike Young poem might explain the time he met Tom Waits in a cafeteria in the same breath as remembering the night he told his friend Bryan he was going to kill himself on AOL Instant Messenger, and then a moment later mention: “The more a game fascinates you / the less chance you’ll win.” The verse is slim and grandiose somehow at the same time, neighbourly and ancient, as likely to swing through the gas station to buy weird candy as it is to wake up on a bus several states away from home. Young has some vaudeville in him, some Harmony Korine-like want for entertainment in the everyday, but perhaps the best thing about his work is the way that it seems like an insanely huge sponge made out of eyes and ears, vacuuming up the moments that most often disappear, and cobbling together monologues that carry their aphorisms in the same arm as their jokes.

Videos by VICE

I’ll even go so far as to say Mike Young is the Dante of post-boredom, guiding us through the rings of hell, reawakening something new inside of us that we have yet to become, hidden underneath the repeating string of days. I believe that knowing certain people are alive can remind you to be a better person in your own life. Mike Young’s writing does that to me, but not in the annoying, “Dude, here is the eternal truth right before you” kind of way, but also not not in that way either, you know? I’m saying: It feels good to remember people care, and that some of us have found a magnetic way to say it.

But the reason for all this talk of what Mike Young does comes on the occasion of his latest book, Sprezzatura, which also happens to be my favourite book of his, and a good introduction to him for anyone who wants to put his face into the feeling of a good, calm electricity.

ENOUGH TO HASH THINGS OUT

I like it when the audience camera accidentally catches

the kid who doesn’t give a shit about the home run.

Carolyn says you need to wait ten seconds before

CPR, which is a delay never depicted in movies, I feel .

Imagine living as a rollercoaster critic. Some people like

certain frozen meals so much they learn how to make

real versions of them. A Pop-Tarts restaurant opened in

Times Square. You can buy Pop-Tarts sushi. When you read

a lot of news stories about these kinds of things, you realize

that only one kind of humor is allowed in contemporary

journalism. The world suggested by this humor is something

distant, like a card trick you get in the mail. Do you ever take

overheard advice? Like if one stranger swears by coconut water

to another stranger, will you try coconut water? What can it hurt?

Aren’t there many people you have failed to thank? One of my

stronger memories is sitting in the Blueberry Twist, realizing

who made his living off poker. One girl who worked at

Blockbuster was always negative. Even when I saw her

excited about something the other day—maybe a coupon

for paper towels, maybe a new color of berry—she seemed

more anti-complaining than actually expressing happiness.

Speaking of anti, the father insisted bats weren’t real and tried

to get everyone in the car. One time Chris said he had nothing to

do on Christmas Eve and he was planning on driving by my house,

but he didn’t. He told me this around March, I think .

CAN WE GET ICE CREAM AT THIS HOUR?

I am not that smart. Or that sad. So where do I get off

with your attention? Dear those who buy the salsa

suggested on the chip bag. Sons who ate caterpillars

when Dale Earnhardt died. Friends are the ones who

wave at you. Is your heart a bundle of shoelaces stuck

together by honey? Dear muumuus and instant potatoes.

We are all pretentious. Consider the flavors we choose

for bathroom aerosol. Dear Saran Wrap and gulch mud.

Is your life a milky dumafidget? Do you care about the word

in German for your loneliness? Let’s arm wrestle in the pantry

and straight up fuck this shit. My bros want poems to rap more.

Their fathers want less cussing. How do I explain that I have

bros who say bro in quotes? If it’s cold, there’s a blanket in the

pickup. This poem does not star a robot suit. Or a talking top-hat.

Those poems have all the nice clues for rain, but my dreams

are clogged with Folgers tins. Coupons for Hamburger Helper.

TV trays and powdered eggs. Dear aunts of shopping networks

in the dark. Dear coaches who still don’t quite understand

vitamin water. It’s like you fiddle all the ones you love across

the couch so they’ll each fit in the photo, except it never works

because it’s not their photo: it’s always just a photo of your love.

Dear men who conceive of suicide only by motorcycle,

you would have the most awesome beard if you would just

read poetry. It is true that I value their thermoses above others,

but why? Didn’t I break up with Amber over her use of the

word weird? Then there was the daughter of a Democrat who

sprayed his wife’s perfume behind the couch. Thank you

Pell Grant for the people I have met through you. Witty

dress shoes. The luxury to be congratulated for my loneliness

when I explain it through a fantasy of several million lonely

YouTube videos compiled together to form the definitive

trailer for The Season of Big Loneliness, which is a let down and

too long. It is true that I have friends and different friends and

rap videos we all watch. Except with certain friends I fall asleep

scuffling of feelings (as we are doing here, thank you) and others

who talk about how Egypt was built by the aliens and God alights

upon Kraft singles. Let’s hear about Hunter. He’s in Europe,

but only because of the Air Force. He dips Red Man and calls girls

biddies. We don’t keep in touch, and his mother believes he has the

soul of a deer outside the hospital, the one she heard shot dead during

labor. In the middle of the night she Googles his Wiccan horoscope.

I am not making this up. Dear sunflower seeds. Dear Superball tickets.

If I could make this up, wouldn’t I be the one who knows you?

NINERS WIN I LOVE YOU, NINERS LOSE I LOVE YOU

for BC after Portland 2009

They’re behind, but it’s not over.

38-25 and the Niners are driving.

My throat still hurts from fritter and lyrics,

while my search engine claims “Memoir of

environmentalist Greyhound driver”garners

no hits. Are we to believe they haven’t invented

themselves? In last night’s fog and cattle, I stole

a nap from my fever on the bus, chanting head songs

more sick than I really was, because a song’s the

epic you dust stir, and a body’s just an eep to sire.

What if you replaced the day part of on-the-road-

don’t-know-what-day-it-is with people? The Niners

tied it. There’s the going on, the went, the want, the we,

the shower you dream of, and the bath salts given to

me for Christmas that interact with my mistaken belief

that all gifts are instructions on how the giver wants to spend

time with the givee. Giraffes don’t play football. Environmentalist

Greyhound giraffe—his right-parted haircut sticking out the top,

plexiglass guarding him from passengers with chainsaws

and trail mix—screeches the bus to a stop in the desert, dust

muzzling the tires in a temporary cloud, all the yellow flowers

no passenger can name. Interstate stubble. No passenger knows

why we’ve stopped because no one looks up to see our driver,

the giraffe, coughing blood. I miss all my thieves. I miss my own

heart when it sneaks out, borrowing my cough syrup and windbreaker.

Three out of every eight readers are currently tolerating this poem

out of concern for the Niners. Sorry. I forgot. OK, there goes

a commercial. When the Niners come back, I will tell you

the score. Love is a giraffe with blood parachuting from its height.

Whoops. Arizona intercepted a pass. It’s all over. We blew it.

Our coach was too busy whispering into his playbook: You never saw

the pills that stole your friend. Pretty soon people will take photos

of you and call you after where they found you, because they can’t

remember how to call you what you are. That’s nobody’s fault.

When we say our own names, we make a weird face. Sure, even

the quarterback. Even the draft pick. Even the other team.

Follow Blake on Twitter.

Buy Sprezzatura at Publishing Genius