Let St. Vincent Soothe Your Weekend Hangover With Two New Songs

As part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday tie-in, human will-o’-the-wisp St. Vincent put out a new 10″ single via Loma Vista. The colored vinyl 45 features two previously unreleased songs from the John Congleton-helmed sessions for last year’s self-titled opus, and is theoretically still available (it’s all over Discogs, at least). The airy “Pieta” has long been a staple of her live repertoire, and the gentle electronic thump of “Sparrow” makes for a nice, moody counterpart.

Listen to both songs below:







St. Vincent – Pieta

St. Vincent – Sparrow