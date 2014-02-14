Star One Made a Valentine’s Mix For You

It’s Valentine’s Day today and you can either fall into two categories. You’re entirely loved up, posting pictures on Instagram that annoy the shit out of everyone, and finger feeding Lindt chocolates into your significant other’s mouth. Or, you’re a human being incapable of maintaining human relationships and you’ll be sleeping alone with nothing but your hand tonight. Whatever the situation, you’re going to want to put on a film that no one will really watch, pour out glasses of wine that’ll be ignored, and put on some background music that’ll sift through the awkward silences. In this case, we’ve got you sorted. Star One have just put out their track “Gangster Girls“, which you can listen to here, and now they’re with you, soundtracking your lonely/loved up evening.

TrackList:

Videos by VICE

Nas – Remember The Times

DMX – Hows It Goin Down?

Notorious BIG feat R Kelly – Fucking You Tonight

Erykah Badu feat Common – Love of My Life

Mos Def – Ms Fat Booty

A Tribe Called Quest – Bonita Applebum

Puff Daddy feat R Kelly – Satisfy You

Mase – Tell Me What You Want

Nas feat Amy WineHouse – Cherry Wine

Klashnekoff – Black Rose

Foxy Brown – Gonna Get You Home Tonight

The BraveHearts – Oochie Wally

The LOX feat Eve – Ride Or Die Bitch

2Pac – Do For Love

2pac – Toss It Up

LL Cool J – Doin It

Method Man feat MAry J Blige – All I Need

LL Cool J – Who D’You Love

Slum Village feat Kanye West & John Legend – Selfish

Snoop Dogg feat Nate Dogg – Ain’t No Fun

112 feat Ludacris – Peaches & Cream (Remix)

Donnell Jones feat Left Eye – You Know Whats Up

Common feat Kanye West – Go!

Michael Jackson – Remember The Time

Bell Biv DeVoe – Poison

Busta Rhymes feat Janet Jackson – What’s It Gonna Be

Tweet feat Missy Elliot – Turn The Lights Out

Jaheim – Put That Woman First

Joe – Don’t Wanna be A Player

Donnell Jones – Shorty Got Her Eyes On Me

Case – Missing You

Akon – I Can’t Wait

Joe – Treat Her Like A Lady

Usher – Nice N Slow