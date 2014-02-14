Star One Made a Valentine’s Mix For You

It’s Valentine’s Day today and you can either fall into two categories. You’re entirely loved up, posting pictures on Instagram that annoy the shit out of everyone, and finger feeding Lindt chocolates into your significant other’s mouth. Or, you’re a human being incapable of maintaining human relationships and you’ll be sleeping alone with nothing but your hand tonight. Whatever the situation, you’re going to want to put on a film that no one will really watch, pour out glasses of wine that’ll be ignored, and put on some background music that’ll sift through the awkward silences. In this case, we’ve got you sorted. Star One have just put out their track “Gangster Girls“, which you can listen to here, and now they’re with you, soundtracking your lonely/loved up evening.
TrackList:
Videos by VICE
Nas – Remember The Times
DMX – Hows It Goin Down?
Notorious BIG feat R Kelly – Fucking You Tonight
Erykah Badu feat Common – Love of My Life
Mos Def – Ms Fat Booty
A Tribe Called Quest – Bonita Applebum
Puff Daddy feat R Kelly – Satisfy You
Mase – Tell Me What You Want
Nas feat Amy WineHouse – Cherry Wine
Klashnekoff – Black Rose
Foxy Brown – Gonna Get You Home Tonight
The BraveHearts – Oochie Wally
The LOX feat Eve – Ride Or Die Bitch
2Pac – Do For Love
2pac – Toss It Up
LL Cool J – Doin It
Method Man feat MAry J Blige – All I Need
LL Cool J – Who D’You Love
Slum Village feat Kanye West & John Legend – Selfish
Snoop Dogg feat Nate Dogg – Ain’t No Fun
112 feat Ludacris – Peaches & Cream (Remix)
Donnell Jones feat Left Eye – You Know Whats Up
Common feat Kanye West – Go!
Michael Jackson – Remember The Time
Bell Biv DeVoe – Poison
Busta Rhymes feat Janet Jackson – What’s It Gonna Be
Tweet feat Missy Elliot – Turn The Lights Out
Jaheim – Put That Woman First
Joe – Don’t Wanna be A Player
Donnell Jones – Shorty Got Her Eyes On Me
Case – Missing You
Akon – I Can’t Wait
Joe – Treat Her Like A Lady
Usher – Nice N Slow