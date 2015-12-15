Beam Us Up! Watch a Clip of the ‘Star Wars’ Score Being Recorded



Screenshot via 60 Minutes

Hey Star Heads! Hop aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise, and let’s head to the Death Star because it’s time to live long and prosper this movie season: The new Star Wars movie, The Force Awakens, comes out this Friday, and, in anticipation of it, 60 Minutes ran a story last night on J.J. Abrams, the movie’s director. Having directed previous installments of The Star World, including 2009’s Star Trek and 2013’s Star Trek: Into Darkness, J.J. Abrams is 60 Minutes‘ 2015 Man of the Galaxy.

Videos by VICE

In the clip, 60 Minutes pays a visit to the studio where composer John Williams is leading the orchestra in recording the score. Spoiler alert! There is some new stuff in there, but also a lot of old favorites, like the part that goes “dunnn dunnnnnnn duh duh duh dunnnnnh duh duh duh duh dunnnnh duh, dunnndh dun dun dun.” Beam that up to your bluetooth speakers!

View More: 60 Minutes News|Live News|More News Videos

Kyle Kramer is an avid Star Wars card collector. Follow him on Twitter.