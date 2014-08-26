State of Emergency: Ferguson, Missouri – Part 4

The 9th of August killing of Michael Brown transformed Ferguson into a flashpoint for America’s racial tensions. It also turned the lives of local children upside down. Kids and families were a regular presence at Ferguson’s daily rallies. As protesters were met by SWAT teams in riot gear – with tear gas, stun grenades, and road blockades – Ferguson’s youngest were exposed to chaos and violence that, parents and community leaders say, will have a lasting impact on them. Since local schools closed because of the protests, many children in Ferguson got an extra week off this summer, but it was a week filled with confusion and fear. VICE News spent an afternoon with a group of them, eating ice cream and talking about being a kid in the neighborhood during the events of the past two weeks.