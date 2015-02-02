Premiere: Stay Bless – “Distance (feat. Trim)”

Stay Bless’s latest EP, In Paradise, is a journey through emotional and physical isolation, so you imagine his latest track “Distance”, which features grime’s abiding nonconformist Trim, is about (a) the feeling of despondency derived from sitting at home on your sorry ass or (b) wanting to seperate from the loneliness that’s exacerbated after someone cuts your soul into pieces without looking twice. At least that’s what I heard, basically at least one out of me and Stay Bless is having a really tough week. Trim unsurprisingly #KillsIt with some sensitive bars, proving every human, regardless of toughness, has feelings.

The In Paradise EP is out March 2015 on In Stereo records. Here is the tracklisting:

1. Paradise

2. Distance (feat. Trim)

3. Everyday

4. Girl (feat. Holiday Sidewinder)

