Stormzy is Celebrating His Birthday at Thorpe Park and You’re All Invited

What are you doing on July 26? Cancel it immediately. You’re going to Thorpe Park with Stormzy instead.
That’s right, the MC will celebrate his birthday this summer and he’s invited up to 200 fans to join him at Surrey’s finest resort to see in his twenty-third year of existence by riding the Nemesis Inferno as one. It all started innocently enough, with the kind of speculative tweet you’d send careening into the universe after drinking two post-work beers on a Wednesday.
Then things escalated pretty rapidly because, let’s be honest, who isn’t up for a trip to Thorpe Park on a regular day, let alone one where you’d get to have a go on Derren Brown’s Ghost Train with one of the best in the scene.
So there you have it. All you have to do is bring “good vibes and packed lunch and speakers” and not be a lil fucking jar, and you’ll get to be part of grime’s greatest ever party. Hopefully, whoever runs their socials won’t get fired.
This isn’t the first time Stormzy has used Twitter as a catalyst for making great ideas actual things in the space of a few sentences. Back in March, he got his own burger added to the Nando’s menu after he tweeted them a personally customised recipe (halloumi cheese and garlic bread). The internet, eh? What a time to be alive.