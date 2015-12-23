Stormzy Drops Xmas Freestyle In A Santa Suit

Christmas time! Mistletoe and grime! Yes, this morning Stormzy, still vying for Xmas number one, went on 1Xtra breakfast, wore a Santa suit and performed Xmas versions of all his hits. It felt great in a kind of Take That going on Live & Kicking and having a laugh way that has been somewhat absent from British music for the last decade or so.

Some key bars:

“I got caught in the sky with my deers, tell Ms. Claus that it’s not that deep”

“I didn’t fart that was my Reindeer”

“The Easter Bunny used to cuss me, now the tooth faries they love me, word to Ms. Claus she’s lovely, she makes a sick turkey curry”

“Talk about me you better hashtag Santa”

“Where do you know me from, where do you know me from? (North Pole!)”

Watch the full thing below. Also brief reminder that Yasmin and Twin B are better hosts than 99% of people on telly. Get them a teatime TV show stat.