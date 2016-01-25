Watch Stormzy Bury All of His Haters with “One Take Freestyle”

Big Mike is out in Japan right now, but that hasn’t stopped him from recording a new freestyle on the streets of Tokyo. So just incase you thought he might be doing chilled out bus tours around the calming sights of shinto shrines and serene gardens, having a little iced coffee in a Harajuku cafe, or maybe shopping for some new threads, then no, he’s still in an Adidas trackie and he’s still in slay mode.

“One Take Freestyle” appears to gun for more targets than all four Rambo films, and is delivered over the sound of that fierce Rude Kid beat from Ghetts’ “One Take”. For a start, the Brits gets a good jab: “What? None of my Gs nominated for BRITs / Are you taking the piss? Embarrassing” and “Last year, they told the mandem that to be nominated / You’ve gotta go on UK charts / So what do we do? We chart”. But it’s British boxer Dillian Whyte – who threatened to knock Stormzy out a few weeks ago after criticising his introduction performance for rival Anthony Joshua – who gets the biggest lashing, and the track even ends with a knockout bell and some boxing commentators.

