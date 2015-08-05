Story From South America

ADHD teamed up with Garrett Davis, the creator of Story From North America, to bring you the long-awaited sequel to the classic animated short. This time, the Dad and his son are working as guards at an animal prison and are faced with yet another ethical dilemma when a gang of evil monkeys breaks in to bust out their friends.

Writer: Garrett Davis

Storyboard Director: Garrett Davis

Music/Composition: Garrett Davis

Voice Talent: Garrett Davis

Animation: Garrett Davis, Sean Glaze/LordSpew, Matt Marblo, Nicky Rojo, Chris Cornwell, Jay Hasrajani, Chris Ybarra

Design: Garrett Davis, Hyojin Bae, Jenessa Warren, Jiyoon Shin, Nicky Rojo, Chris Ybarra

Editor: Nick Reczynski