Stream of the Crop: 10 New Albums for Heavy Rotation

Bon Iver’s new album, ​22, A Million, will apparently focus on the ​recreation of memories, an attempt to dive into the past through the present, drilling down into something utterly personal for the sake of something universal. It’s something that Justin Vernon’s played with for a while, but never has it seemed so specific. The few tracks we’ve heard so far feel like an attempt to capture minutiae in vivid color, zooming in as far as possible on a moment in order to tell a longer story.

Why bring that up here, before listing this week’s 10 most significant albums, all available to stream right now? Well, summer’s over, and all of a sudden three-week-old memories seem distant and implacable. It’s what comes through on Peter Silberman’s ​Transcendless Summer, and, in a completely different way, Mac Miller’s ​The Divine Feminine. ​ ​Silberman’s warm synthetic sound points its lens directly into the near past, fitting the whole hurried season into a wistful frame; Miller, smooth as Hell, just won’t let the summer end.

Listen to our pick of this week’s releases below.



Mac Miller – The Divine Feminine

Against Me – ​Shape Shift With Me

Taking Back Sunday – ​Tidal Wave​



Keaton Henson – ​Kindly Now​



Deap Vally – ​Femejism​

Peter Silberman – ​Transcendless Summer



Grumbling Fur – Furfour

Mykki Blanco – Mykki​​​​​​



​Preoccupations – ​Preoccupations



Usher – ​Hard II Love​​​​



