Stream of the Crop: 7 New Albums for Heavy Rotation

The Labor Day weekend affords us all one extra day to catch the hell up on August’s absurdity. Two Frank Ocean records, the return of Britney Spears, Vince Staples pushing himself yet further, Carly Rae Jepsen somehow being as consistent on a record of B-sides as she was on a full release, Young Thug releasing his fullest, most complete tape so far – we were spoiled.

But it’s the fall now and there’s a whole new batch of records to add to that ever-expanding playlist. We’ve put them all on one webpage for you.

Isaiah Rashad – The Sun’s Tirade

Angel Olsen – My Woman

Travis Scott – Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight

Hodgy Beats – Dukkha

PARTYBABY – The Golden Age of Bullshit

Eluvium – False Readings On

The Wedding Present – Going, Going…

