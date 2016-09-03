Stream of the Crop: 7 New Albums for Heavy Rotation

Photo via Angel Olsen on Instagram
The Labor Day weekend affords us all one extra day to catch the hell up on August’s absurdity. Two Frank Ocean records, the return of Britney Spears, Vince Staples pushing himself yet further, Carly Rae Jepsen somehow being as consistent on a record of B-sides as she was on a full release, Young Thug releasing his fullest, most complete tape so far – we were spoiled.
But it’s the fall now and there’s a whole new batch of records to add to that ever-expanding playlist. We’ve put them all on one webpage for you.
Isaiah Rashad – The Sun’s Tirade
Angel Olsen – My Woman
Travis Scott – Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight
Hodgy Beats – Dukkha
PARTYBABY – The Golden Age of Bullshit
Eluvium – False Readings On
The Wedding Present – Going, Going…
