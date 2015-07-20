Stream Shadow Age’s Dark and Dreamy Debut EP

Photo by Tom Spray

In a way, it makes perfect sense that Copenhagen-based musician and producer Benjamin Fischermann goes by the alias Shadow Age. The music he makes is haunting yet evanescent: he builds dark electronic landscapes distinctly washed in a cascading darkness—a darkness that merges, disappears and lingers precisely like a shadow. In his self-titled debut EP, the reference points for those landscapes are plenty: throughout the four songs, you can pick up on elements of Boards of Canada, DJ Shadow, Darkside, Kiasmos, or even Burial. Yet despite the recognizable influences, what makes Shadow Age stand apart on his own is his ability to take all those familiar elements and combine them into something hard-hitting, emotionally poignant and indisputably worth your time.

Lucky for you, you can decide for yourself if you agree with us. Starting today, we’re exclusively streaming Shadow Age’s debut EP until July 27th. So go ahead and listen—because if you’re like us, Shadow Age is a darkness you’ll be very glad to have experienced.

If you like what you hear below, catch him at these upcoming shows:

30.07.2015 – Trailerpark Festival, Copenhagen, DK

06.08.2015 – New Note Festival, Copenhagen (Hillerød), DK