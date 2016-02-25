Stream Tame Impala’s Sunny Remix of Miguel’s “Waves”

Miguel’s “Waves” remix EP Rogue Waves releases tomorrow, featuring a widespanning list of collaborators including rapper and sometime producer Travis Scott, country starlet Kacey Musgraves, and others. Today we get a glimpse of one of Rogue Waves‘ more anticipated cuts, the Tame Impala remix. Tame’s version hews closer to the rock ‘n’ roll heart of the original but bathes it in sunny grooves Kevin Parker’s confessional Currents was often too heartbroken to pursue. Stream Tame Impala’s remix of Miguel’s “Waves” below and check back tomorrow for Rogue Waves in full.

Craig just wants to say “Silver Surfer.” Follow him on Twitter.