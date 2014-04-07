PREMIERE: Stream The Amazing Snakeheads Debut Album ‘Amphetamine Ballads’

The Amazing Snakeheads are a Glaswegian trio of indisputable reprobates whose punkish live shows have left grown men weeping, although whether that’s from their sheer guttural rock or getting kicked in the balls down the front is unclear. There’s is a timeless sense of primal defiance, check out their Tumblr to see how they’ve reworked their image into eras gone before.
Their debut album Amphetamine Ballads is not for prissy pants, it growls and grimaces across filthy blues like a pub fight in Nashville. On opening track, “I’m a Vampire”, Dale Barclay serenades his lady the only way he knows how: “She’s more fucking beautiful than any woman I’ve met, and SHE FUCKING KNOWS IT.” It pretty much goes from there.
Stream Amphetamine Ballads in full above. Pre-order on iTunes
March:
28th: Late Nights in Broadcast – Glasgow
30th: Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh
April:
3rd: Bethnal Green Working Mens Club (Sold Out)
22nd: Xfm X-Posure Live @ Barfly, London
25th: Late Nights in Broadcast , Glasgow
29th: Voodoo, Belfast
30th: Whelan’s (Upstairs), Dublin
May:
1st: Liverpool Sound City, Liverpool
2nd: Roadhouse, Manchester
3rd: Live at Leeds , Leeds
7th: 53 Degrees, Preston
8th: The Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham
13th: Start The Bus, Bristol
14th: Dingwalls, London
15th: 60 Million Postcards, Bournemouth
16th: Oakford Social Club, Reading
17th: Ramsgate Music Hall, Kent
20th: Rotown, Rotterdam, NL
21st: Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam, NL
22nd: Les Nuits Botaniques, Brussels, Belgium
24th: Manufaktur, Schorndorf, Germany
25th: Muffathalle, Munich, Germany
27th: Molotow, Hamburg, Germany
28th: Bi Nuu, Berlin, Germany
29th: Gebaude 9, Cologne, German
31st: Nuits Sonores, Lyon, France
July:
24th-27th: Secret Garden Party
27th: Stockton Weekender