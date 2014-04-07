PREMIERE: Stream The Amazing Snakeheads Debut Album ‘Amphetamine Ballads’

The Amazing Snakeheads are a Glaswegian trio of indisputable reprobates whose punkish live shows have left grown men weeping, although whether that’s from their sheer guttural rock or getting kicked in the balls down the front is unclear. There’s is a timeless sense of primal defiance, check out their Tumblr to see how they’ve reworked their image into eras gone before.

Their debut album Amphetamine Ballads is not for prissy pants, it growls and grimaces across filthy blues like a pub fight in Nashville. On opening track, “I’m a Vampire”, Dale Barclay serenades his lady the only way he knows how: “She’s more fucking beautiful than any woman I’ve met, and SHE FUCKING KNOWS IT.” It pretty much goes from there.

Stream Amphetamine Ballads in full above. Pre-order on iTunes

March:

28th: Late Nights in Broadcast – Glasgow

30th: Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh

April:

3rd: Bethnal Green Working Mens Club (Sold Out)

22nd: Xfm X-Posure Live @ Barfly, London

25th: Late Nights in Broadcast , Glasgow

29th: Voodoo, Belfast

30th: Whelan’s (Upstairs), Dublin

May:

1st: Liverpool Sound City, Liverpool

2nd: Roadhouse, Manchester

3rd: Live at Leeds , Leeds

7th: 53 Degrees, Preston

8th: The Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham

13th: Start The Bus, Bristol

14th: Dingwalls, London

15th: 60 Million Postcards, Bournemouth

16th: Oakford Social Club, Reading

17th: Ramsgate Music Hall, Kent

20th: Rotown, Rotterdam, NL

21st: Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam, NL

22nd: Les Nuits Botaniques, Brussels, Belgium

24th: Manufaktur, Schorndorf, Germany

25th: Muffathalle, Munich, Germany

27th: Molotow, Hamburg, Germany

28th: Bi Nuu, Berlin, Germany

29th: Gebaude 9, Cologne, German

31st: Nuits Sonores, Lyon, France

July:

24th-27th: Secret Garden Party

27th: Stockton Weekender