Okinawa is a stronghold for car enthusiasts, and our friend Nagayoshi has been drift- and drag-racing for decades. Recently, most of Okinawa’s racetracks have been shut down, which leaves Nagayoshi and his pals just one option – to race on the streets of Okinawa. Nagayoshi’s car is taken directly from the racetrack to the streets. In the spirit of Paul Walker and not Justin Bieber’s pathetic attempt at racing, VICE presents Okinawa’s illegal street racers.