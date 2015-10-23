Hit-Boy, Chase N Cashe, Quentin Miller, and Travis Scott’s “Go Off” Fails to Actually Go Off

Rap rule #11212: If you name your song after a command or action, make sure it succeeds at pulling off said command or action. “Ante Up” upped the ante. “Go Crazy” went nuts. “Fuck the Club Up” did damage to dance floors. Hit-Boy and Chase N Cashe’s Surf Club hoped to join the long line of authoritative rap bangers today with “Go Off,” a collaboration with Kanye and Drake familiars Travis Scott and Quentin Miller. The lineup seems promising. Problem: “Go Off” never achieves what it asks. Each rapper graces the beat with a verse about how hardships drove them to “Go off,” but nothing about their delivery or the production matches the sentiment.

The beat holds off on kicks and snares for the first half, giving the music a curious air of inertia, but no one here is sharp enough of a mic technician to take your mind off the beat’s lack of a payoff. They seem content to hang back in the pocket, but there’s no pocket. The drop you desperately await shows up midway through a third minute, only to meet a narcotized Travis Scott rapping about trying to keep awake after too much Xanax. By then the feeling is mutual. Stream “Go Off” below if you like.