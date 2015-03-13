Surgeons in South Africa Just Pulled Off the First Successful Dick Transplant

Photo courtesy of Flickr user Kris Krüg

Bloomberg Business reported this morning that a team of surgeons from Stellenbosch University and Cape Town’s Tygerberg Hospital have completed the world’s first successful penis transplant. The operation, which took place last December, lasted nine hours and the surgeons have confirmed that the dick is working great. The man’s original penis was amputated following complications due to a circumcision. There are around 250 similar amputations annually due to botched circumcisions in South Africa, according to the surgeons’ university. A team attempted to transplant a new dillz onto a guy in China in 2006, but this is the first successful operation. Thanks to the hard work of the surgeons, the transplant recipient can now do all the exciting things normal men do with their penises, like sex and peeing and lifting heavy objects (link NSFW).

Want to Read Some In-Depth Stories About Surgery?

1. The Future of Plastic Surgery According to VICE

2. My Cat’s Brush With Life-Saving Gender Reassignment Surgery

3. South Korean Parents Are Making Their Kids Get Plastic Surgery

4. Keep Your Reputation Tight with Reconstructive Hymen Surgery