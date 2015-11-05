Sylvan Esso Remix Pure Bathing Culture’s “Pray for Rain”

“Pray for Rain” you say? Extremely appropriate. However, word on the satellite is El Niño is going to sort Cali out. Let’s just pray for no landslides. Sorry. But seriously, “Pray for Rain” is the title track of Pure Bathing Club’s second record, a nimble pop song with chiming guitar chords that sway between speakers. There’s a pinch of 80s radio power pop to the chorus, jetpacked into the future by fuzzed up bass (or is that Moog?).

What we’re concerned with here is how Nick Sanborn from Sylvan Esso has remixed the Portland-based duo. It’s totally unrecognizable—a precision tooled rework full of stuttering synths and a clattering stick, with singer Sarah Versprille’s layered vocals isolated to soar. And then comes the drop at 2.08. [Insert prayer hands emoji—which is actually a high five emoji, but let’s not split hairs.]

Videos by VICE

Sanborn had this to say about his remix: “Sometimes when you get asked to remix a song you already love, it can be tough to find a good angle without completely changing the vibe. So it was really cool of Pure Bathing Culture to give Amelia and I so much leeway on this stylistically. If there are any house DJs out there who ever get down to 105bpm, this one’s for them.”

Listen below:

Pure Bathing Club Tour Dates



11/07/15 – Dallas, TX – Three Links *

11/08/15 – Norman, OK – The Opolis *

11/09/15 – Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge *

11/11/15 – Denver, CO – Hi-Dive *

11/12/15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court *

11/13/15 – Boise, ID – Neurolux *

* = w/ Wild Ones