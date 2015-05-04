Talking to Director Brett Morgen About His Kurt Cobain Documentary, ‘Montage of Heck’

Brett Morgen is the director responsible for one of the one of the most highly anticipated music documentaries in recent years, Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker was allowed unfettered access to the Nirvana singer’s archives, stitching together an unflinchingly intimate portrait of a man which includes never-before-seen artwork, journal entries, and incredible home videos that track Cobain from childhood until mere months before his death. Montage also features interviews with the singer’s family members on camera for the first time ever. VICE’s Kim Taylor Bennett talked to Morgen about the legacy of Cobain, the musician’s paradoxical nature, the women in his life, and the daunting task of accurately portraying a man so revered.