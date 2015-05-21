Tame Impala Share Video for “‘Cause I’m a Man” and Boy, Oh, Boy, Drugs Are Awesome

Tame Impala’s upcoming record Currents, out July 17, is going to be a beautiful dream of an album. The tracks we’ve already heard—”Let It Happen,” “Currents,” and “I’m a Man”—all basically sound like the sonic equivalent of sunshine. Today, the band has released the visual for “I’m a Man.” Typically, saying something is just about doing drugs feels like a cop out because like, we get it—psych rock equals drugs. But with this video, which is some animator’s wet dream fucking around with 3D modules, we don’t really have any other choice. It’s definitely about doing drugs—probably psychedelics (which are now approved by A$AP Rocky, by the way). Who’s dropping acid with me over Memorial Day weekend? Watch it below.