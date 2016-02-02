Watch Tame Impala Perform Three Tracks on French TV, and Be Transported

Were TV shows always this good? Between the likes of Kanye West, Frank Ocean, and Bieber performing on Saturday Night Live and the countless shows hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Conan, and Stephen Colbert, we’re living in an age where high definition clips of our favourite artists doing their music live seem to be everywhere, everyday.

The latest of these? Step in Tame Impala, who performed three tracks on French TV show Le Grand Journal yesterday evening. Listen below to hear Kevin Parker sing “Let It Happen”, “The Less I Know The Better”, and “It Feels Like We Only Go Backwards” while sounding somewhat like an exquisite alien that’s ingested a helium balloon.

Videos by VICE

Tame Impala – Let it happen – Le live du 01/02

Tame Impala – The Less I Know The Better – Le live du 01/02

Tame Impala – Feels like we only go backwards – Le live du 01/02