Watch Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 World Tour – Live’ Film Now!

Taylor Swift’s globetrotting jaunt behind her worldbeating 1989 album took her to amazing places with amazing people, pulling a list of guest stars that miraculously outdid itself night after night, and now you can relive some of the experience through Swift’s just released The 1989 World Tour – Live documentary. The two-hour film, directed by Grammy winning Swedish music video titan Jonas Åkerlund (Madonna’s “Ray of Light,” Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi,” Beyoncé and Jay Z’s On the Run Tour), captures a date at Sydney, Australia’s ANZ Stadium. Taylor and Apple have a curious history: she famously refused to work with the fledgling Apple Music streaming service when word slipped out that artists weren’t being paid during its introductory three-month trial period. Apple Music subscribers can watch The 1989 World Tour – Live right here. If you don’t have an account, you can sign up for the free trial and watch that way. While you’re at it, check out our review of Taylor’s live show here.