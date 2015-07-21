Read Countless Expert Opinions on Whether or Not Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj Have Bad Blood

So if you were anywhere near an internet connection over the last hour, you probably read or heard some news about Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj having bad blood. Why do they have bad blood? Well, because apparently Taylor thinks Nicki did a little subtweeting (the millenial version of passive aggression) about her VMA nominations earlier today.
Taylor responded with this, which immediately lit the internet on fire.
And then Nicki said this!
So, as we said before, it looks like Taylor and Nicki have bad blood. Where are we getting that reference? Well, because on her very successful album 1989, one of Taylor’s lead singles is a song called “Bad Blood,” which has the lyrics “baby now we got bad blood.” If you’re unfamiliar with what “bad blood” means, it means that you “don’t agree with someone anymore.” It also means that you “don’t like each other” and you are “beefing.” So yes, it seems like these two pop stars now have “bad blood,” which, yes, again, is a term for “not liking each other.” It’s funny to make a joke about this because, hey, this is a relatable thing to say because “Bad Blood” is an extremely popular song and, oh baby, you are sure to get a bunch of RTs and favs—maybe at least double digits! LOL. Anyways, lots of people thought made this joke, which again, is funny, because there are so many levels.