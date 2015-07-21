Read Countless Expert Opinions on Whether or Not Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj Have Bad Blood

So if you were anywhere near an internet connection over the last hour, you probably read or heard some news about Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj having bad blood. Why do they have bad blood? Well, because apparently Taylor thinks Nicki did a little subtweeting (the millenial version of passive aggression) about her VMA nominations earlier today.

Hey guys @MTV thank you for my nominations. Did Feeling Myself miss the deadline or…? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

Taylor responded with this, which immediately lit the internet on fire.

Videos by VICE

@NICKIMINAJ I’ve done nothing but love & support you. It’s unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 21, 2015

And then Nicki said this!

Huh? U must not be reading my tweets. Didn’t say a word about u. I love u just as much. But u should speak on this. @taylorswift13 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

So, as we said before, it looks like Taylor and Nicki have bad blood. Where are we getting that reference? Well, because on her very successful album 1989, one of Taylor’s lead singles is a song called “Bad Blood,” which has the lyrics “baby now we got bad blood.” If you’re unfamiliar with what “bad blood” means, it means that you “don’t agree with someone anymore.” It also means that you “don’t like each other” and you are “beefing.” So yes, it seems like these two pop stars now have “bad blood,” which, yes, again, is a term for “not liking each other.” It’s funny to make a joke about this because, hey, this is a relatable thing to say because “Bad Blood” is an extremely popular song and, oh baby, you are sure to get a bunch of RTs and favs—maybe at least double digits! LOL. Anyways, lots of people thought made this joke, which again, is funny, because there are so many levels.

I guess Nicki and Taylor have Bad Blood now — Rayna (@fangirl_4_life) July 21, 2015

Nicki and Taylor Swift seem not to be getting along at the moment… Maybe they have… …Bad Blood — Kobby (@kay_bee28) July 21, 2015

Now Taylor swift and Nicki have bad blood — Khalia (@DopeLikeLia) July 21, 2015

Looks like Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift have some…Bad blood pic.twitter.com/CkVima5m14 — Stephanie (@OhMySteffiPie) July 21, 2015

guess nicki n taylor have bad blood now — chloe (@chloesievert) July 21, 2015

Nicki and Taylor now have bad blood — Mss. SelG (@Selenitta12) July 21, 2015

Whoa Nicki & Taylor have bad blood. I am the only person to have used this joke & I will fucking sue you if you rip me off. — Jeff (@Carr18J) July 21, 2015

I guess Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift have… BAD BLOOD! (I’m so lonely) — lloyd.txt (@hvnlydaze) July 21, 2015

Nicki and Taylor have bad blood…. oops — Directioner♥Ariana (@AndreciaLewis) July 21, 2015

Nicki and Taylor bout to have bad blood — DeAndre Bryant (@Leggo24) July 21, 2015

i guess you could say… that nicki and taylor now have… bad blood…. AYOOOO — ellie (@eIIiemvrphy) July 21, 2015

nicki and taylor have BAD BLOOD ha — carla (@indiosyncratic) July 21, 2015

well i guess taylor and nicki now have Bad Blood — aqib (@IZANVMI) July 21, 2015

I think Taylor and Nicki have some bad blood between them… — luke follow adriana (@1975punkluke) July 21, 2015

Guess it’s safe to say Taylor and Nicki have bad blood now — Alexa ॐ (@capssgirl) July 21, 2015

Taylor felt some type of way about Nicki’s tweet, guess they have “Bad blood” — Luigi504 (@Luigi504) July 21, 2015

I guess nicki and Taylor have bad blood now — gabby (@gabbxkins) July 21, 2015

I guess you could say Nicki and Taylor have some bad blood between them *ba dum tss* — notorious z.o.e (@runziamc) July 21, 2015

Taylor should have put nicki on bad blood because everyone would have been YASSS WOMAN POWER — nø (@Jessssrumsey) July 21, 2015

I guess you could say Nicki and Taylor have bad blood — Sergio (@sara_luebkert) July 21, 2015

I guess you could say Taylor and Nicki have bad blood — John Farah (@JohnFarah13) July 21, 2015