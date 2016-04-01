Welp, Here’s Taylor Swift Rapping Drake and Future and Then Falling Off a Treadmill

You ever wonder what Taylor Swift listens to when she’s working out? Given the kinds of guests she brings out to her shows and people she’s with in her videos, you could probably expect any artist. But like any other human with sense on this planet, she clearly fucks with Drake and Future’s “Jumpman.” In this new ad for Beats 1 and Apple Music, Taylor is really not looking forward to her cardio ‘sesh until she breaks out “Jumpman.” She steps up, rapping the entirety of Drake’s verse in the song before getting too caught up and falling over. It really would be the best video ever if she delivered the Metro and Taliban tags, but hey, it’s still pretty incredible.