Taylor Swift Brought the Weeknd on Stage for Her 1989 World Tour Last Night



via

The Weeknd is huger than ever before this year. (More on that here.) At present time each of his last three singles is comfortably nestled among the top 20 in the country. Last night he was brought out as a special guest as Taylor Swift’s 1989 World Tour made a stop at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, the go-to New York area stop for all the world’s biggest concert tours. The pair dueted on Abel’s latest smash “I Can’t Feel My Face,” set to appear on his just-announced Beauty Behind the Madness album. “Face” was co-written and co-produced by Max Martin, who you may know from Swift’s “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “Style” and “Bad Blood,” among countless others. (Taylor also brought out the U.S. Women’s Soccer team, in town for a ticker tape parade celebrating their recent World Cup win, and, for some reason, supermodel Heidi Klum? Keep an eye out for our review of the show, coming soon.) Check out Taylor Swift and the Weeknd performing “I Can’t Feel My Face” below.

Videos by VICE

Craig knows everyyyyyything. Follow him on Twitter.