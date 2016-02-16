Did Taylor Swift’s Grammy Acceptance Speech Subtly Diss Kanye West?

On Thursday, Kanye West revealed his new album The Life of Pablo, which contains a pretty specious line about Taylor Swift: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that bitch famous.” Kanye quickly claimed that he’d asked Taylor’s permission to use the lyric, and Taylor’s publicist responded that he’d done nothing of the sort, and, well, things didn’t look great.

Tonight, Taylor Swift won the Grammy for Album of the Year for 1989, and she took the opportunity in her speech to offer what sounded a lot like a response, dedicating her award to other young women in the industry: “There are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success, or take credit for your accomplishments, or your fame. But if you just focus on the work and you don’t let those people sidetrack you, someday when you get where you’re going, you’ll look around and you’ll know that it was you and the people that loved you that put you there, and that’s the greatest feeling in the world.”

Taylor’s too polite to say it directly, but there you go: Everybody pray for Twitter when Kanye finds out. Watch the speech below:

