Taylor Swift Donates $250,000 to Kesha in Support of Recent Legal Battle

Last Friday, February 19, Kesha lost her court case to Sony and Dr. Luke which held her bound to her record contract. There’s been a show of support across the industry for what Kesha has gone through, from the likes of Grimes, Lady Gaga, and others, but as of now none have been as supportive as Taylor Swift. According to E! Online, Swift has reportedly donated $250,000 to Kesha following the judgement of the case.

A representative of Swift’s spoke to E!, saying “In a show of support, Taylor Swift has donated $250,000 to Kesha to help with any of her financial needs during this trying time,” Taylor’s spokesperson told E! News.”

Kesha’s mom also extended her gratitude to Swift in the following Tweet:

Taylor Swift has just generously donated $250,000. to Kesha, as a show of support during this difficult time.AMAZING!! — keshas mom (@grannywrapper) February 22, 2016

thank you for all the support in my legal case animals. i love all of you. it’s meant the world to me. xoxo pic.twitter.com/arHNPSxFs8 — kesha (@KeshaRose) February 18, 2016

