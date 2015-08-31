Watch Taylor Swift’s New Video for “Wildest Dreams”

Taylor Swift’s album 1989 is Taylor getting more adult, realer, cooler, etc. And “Wildest Dreams” is the wildest song on it, with the most passion. Now it has a video, premiered tonight during the VMA pre-show. The video, directed by Joseph Kahn, puts Taylor onsite on a classic 1930s movie shoot in Africa. She falls in love and gets swept up in passion on the shoot. It’s sexy. There’s kissing. But—big twist—it’s just pretend. Which we discover when the final shot is on a soundstage. Whoooaaa. Love is instense. This video rules. Check it out below.

