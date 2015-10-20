Teddybears, Firearms and Forests Dazzle in hjälten’s Latest Video

While keeping a relatively low and vague personal profile outside of his music, hjälten – aka Swedish twinkle-pop manufacturer Daniel Björkman – has chiseled out a niche of his own in the Swedish music scene. His latest single “vemtroru” premiered on national Swedish radio station P3 and now he’s following up the hype by dropping this video. With the ever-potent juxtaposition of teddy bears and shotguns and some serious e-cigarette toking, it’s all very introspective and hard to pin down—much like the song itself.

“vemtroru” is off of his freshly-released third EP hjältar (which means ‘heroes’). It’s an intense concoction of slow, deep waves of piano and fluttering synths that collide with Björkman’s airy yet severe vocals along the way. Essentially, it’s a slo-mo sonic hurricane that will sweep you off your feet and strand you in the eerie thickets of Swedish forest country. That’s a good thing, by the way.

Check out hjälten’s full “hjältar” EP here.