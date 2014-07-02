Telegram Have Endurance – We Got Them to Enter a Staring Contest

Endurance tests are a ritual that we all have to go through at some point in life. Whether it’s to earn the respect of a classmate at school, impress a teenage crush or just taking the dog for a walk in the rain when you’re hungover, we’ve all had to do something pretty brutal at some point. You could call it character building or if you want to get all deep and meaningful, say that it helps define you as a person.

#STRONGasTITANIUM is the latest in a series of challenges from Ray-Ban’s #TheOrderofNeverHide campaign, and without ruining it for you, involves enduring a video that includes clips of facial disfigurement, maggots, eye injuries, spiders, faceplants, zits being popped and more maggots. I tried it and spectacularly failed to keep a straight face, but then again, I couldn’t watch Casualty without getting queasy.

We brought art rock band Telegram into the office and challenged them to probably the most intense and deeply seductive human experience imaginable; a staring contest. We sprayed them with water pistols, put ice down their backs and blew horns in their faces, all in a bid to get them to flinch…