The 15 Most Hardcore Purchases You Can Make at This Is Hardcore Fest 2015

So it’s Saturday morning, and you’re finally about to make your way to Philly. Your job in HR or corporate compliance made it unfeasible to take off Thursday or Friday to head down to This Is Hardcore 2015 for the first two nights. You resent the fact that you missed the intensity that was Code Orange, Agitator’s final set ever, the energy of The Geeks, a Snapcase reunion, the utter chaos of Nails and the clamor that was American Nightmare.

At this point your biggest concern is finding parking and making it inside to see Xibalba, Cro-Mags and the official TIHC farewell of Bane. We’re assuming you have little time to spare and wasting precious moments considering where you’ll spend your money at the fest is at the bottom of your list. You want to merch hard, and you want to eat even harder. Don’t worry, we’ve got it under control. Noisey has someone on the frontline.

Videos by VICE

Here we bring you a list of the most hardcore purchases you’ll be able to make this weekend. Keep fiscally responsible, keep it clean in the pit, and always keep it hardcore.

Continued below

Fish tacos, 2-for-$6, with slaw



Anything Cro-Mags



Remember, there’ll be a high of 92 degrees in Philadelphia on Sunday, so don’t forget your scarf.



A haircut by the dude from Make Do and Mend



A fresh cut is always hardcore.



This Morrissey t-shirt



The proceeds go to an organization that helps women with cancer.



A Misfits’ Blood Feast non-dairy ice cream cone



This flavor is raspberry with dried cherries and chunks of red velvet cake. You can get it in one, two or three scoops.



Misfits toys



While enjoying your ice cream, why don’t you grab some Misfits’ toys? They’re not only hardcore, but also Noisey-certified 100 percent confirmed PUNK.



This straight edge tie-dye hoodie and N.W.A-inspired hat



A smoothie from this stand with the Bill Clinton mascot



(Get the berry one…)



A snowcone



And if it doesn’t explode like this one did, then you aren’t eating it correctly.



Anything Black Flag or Descendents



Because you can’t be hardcore if you’re not punk.



A sandwich from this establishment combining veganism, hoagies and martial arts



FFO: Gorilla Biscuits



A cupcake from this cart where a member of 100 Demons can make you an “All-Out-War-termelon,” “H20reo,” “Bane-ana” or an “American Night-smores”



Get the H20reo.



Either of these $20 clothing articles securing the fact that no one will ever love you.



Obscure cassettes, vinyl and t-shirts



Dig through some crates of vinyl, grab an obscure cassette, or find that t-shirt you always wanted at the bottom of the clearance bin. There’s always a gem somewhere in there, and you’re going to find it, dammit!



Or you could just buy a Youth of Today shirt and call it a day.

Derek Scancarelli doesn’t feel very hardcore, but he’s on Twitter.