The 21 Games of VICE’s Lifetime That You Were Wise to Avoid

Remember when we ran a piece on 21 games of VICE’s lifetime, the magazine (and everything since) having been founded in 1994, that you really should have played? That was a bit of fun. This: not so much. But it’s all about balance, light and dark, left and right, United and City. You can’t have the good stuff without at least sniffing the slurry of shit that flows beneath it.
Here we have 21 of the absolute worst games to have been released since the last time England failed to qualify for the World Cup finals and Rednex had a British number one single. You didn’t ask for them, you got them anyway, and they were fucking terrible. I’ll let other people summarise these tragedies because, frankly, I don’t want to be anywhere near them. And if you ever have been, I’m sorry. So, so sorry.
Drake of the 99 Dragons (2003, Xbox and PC)
“Don’t ever start playing and you’ll get a ton of lasting appeal… A good idea that went horribly astray and ended up disastrous.” IGN
Charlie’s Angels (2003, multi-platform)
“Bad, in just about every way, from the dated control system to the limited play boundaries surrounded by invisible walls, the poor camera, unsatisfying play mechanics and the sometimes-disturbing graphics.” IGN
Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing (2003, PC)
“It’s as bad as your mind will allow you to comprehend.” GameSpot
Superman (1999, Nintendo 64)
“It serves no purpose other to firmly establish the bottom of the barrel.” GameSpot
Shaq-Fu (1994, multi-platform)
“The controls are mutilated, fucking atrocious… This game falls down the asscrack between basketball fans and fighting game fans, and doesn’t please anybody.” The Angry Game Nerd
Knack (2013, PlayStation 4)
“Devoid of anything resembling personality, creativity, or even a basic level of excitement.” Giant Bomb
Fighter Within (2013, Xbox One)
“A misery of clichés, reaching for kung fu movie kitsch but delivering nothing of the sort.” Edge
The Walking Dead: Survival Instinct (2013, multi-platform)
“Playing this is like listening to a roomful of barely competent musicians, each of whom is playing a completely different song. And every once in a while one of them kicks you in the groin. Also, you have sunburn.” Polygon
Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z (2014, multi-platform)
“Filled with repetitive enemy encounters, cringe-worthy pervy jokes, and frustrating, unbalanced gameplay. This is not the ninja game you’re looking for.” GamesRadar+
Amy (2012, multi-platform)
“Amy fails on all counts. It’s a characterless mess of themes and ideas swiped from a dozen better horror titles.” Eurogamer
The Crow: City of Angels (1997, multi-platform)
“The Crow isn’t just bad on a conceptual level – no, this game takes the time to reek on all fronts.” GameSpot
Ride to Hell: Retribution (2013, multi-platform)
“I don’t think there’s ever been a game that does so many things so universally poorly. Forget this exists, and continue your life as if it never did.” EGM Now
Little Britain: The Video Game (2007, multi-platform)
“A game that has no redeeming features whatsoever. The epitome of a cheap cash-in.” Darkzero
The Letter (2014, Wii U)
“A half-formed thought scribbled on a Post-it note… we can’t help but wonder how this even made it onto the Wii U eShop. Warn your friends, write it off, and then move on.” Nintendo Life
Girlfight (2013, multi-platform)
“The only way I could possibly recommend this game to anyone is if you have a blossoming interest in both breasts and fighting games, and are trapped on some sort of desert island with a PS3 that only has Girlfight on it.” Hardcore Gamer
Star Trek (2013, multi-platform)
“So immensely tiresome, so poor and such a cash-in… It’s terrible, and not even ‘fun terrible’, which is all you need to know.” VideoGamer
Aquaman: Battle for Atlantis (2003, Xbox and GameCube)
“It has only the bare requirements necessary to technically be called a game, and even these components are an ugly mess.” GameSpot
Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric (2014, Wii U)
“Possibly the worst Sonic game ever made, which considering some of his previous lows is one of the harshest insults in gaming.” Metro Game Central
The Guy Game (2004, multi-platform)
“Not only does the game objectify women, it makes them look pretty darn dumb. Their failures are your gain, though, as when they miss an answer, they have to show you their goodies.” Game Spy
Leisure Suit Larry: Box Office Bust (2009, multi-platform)
“Let’s review some of the words used in this article: hateful, toss, stupid, tedious, terrible, dreadful, pathetic. That about sums it up, but just to be clear: do not buy this game.” Eurogamer
Elf Bowling (1998, multi-platform)
“Asking me which Elf Bowling game in Elf Bowling 1 & 2 is better is like me asking you if you’d rather eat a spoonful of rat turds or hamster turds.” IGN
What, no Colonial Marines? You can tweet @VICEGaming with your own duds of the past 21 years. Because there are plenty more that we ran out of room for here.
