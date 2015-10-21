Meet the All Brights, the Sarcastic Nod to the Heyday of West Coast Punk

The last time we spoke to Dave Hause, as he was preparing the quasi-return of the Loved Ones, he mentioned that he’d like to throw more irreverence and humor into his music. Well, here he is with the All Brights, his sarcastic nod to the heyday of SoCal punk.

The All Brights are the sun-lovin’, wave-ridin’ band that discovered on a West Coast punk sampler in ‘98. You would’ve caught them at the Warped Tour on the Ventura date and kicked around a beach ball with your bros before stocking up on Epitaph stickers and trying to get autographs on your sweatbands from Toby Morse at the PETA tent.

Videos by VICE

The All Brights, in addition to Big Dave Wave (who, if anyone asks, is totally from Cali and definitely not a Philly boy), features Mattsimum Waves, Shreddin Sean (of Good Riddance), and Pat L. Bored. Their EP, …Are Wild for the Night! features songs like “Hell on a Surf Board,” “Storm the Beach,” and “West Coast Fuck You,” their snotty response to those Jersey mooches The Bouncing Souls. It’s out digitally on October 30 and physical copies will be available from Red Scare on November 6, so you can cruise down to Amoeba Records if you jam over to the 110 and pop on to the 101. Or just pre-order one here.

Listen to the EP’s title track below and catch them on their upcoming tour, although most of their dates have already been cancelled.

11/11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky (CANCELLED: the 405 is JAMMED!)

11/12/15 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Velvet Jones (with Lagwagon)

11/13/15 – Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman (CANCELLED: Somehow already banned?)

11/14/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Mabuhay Gardens (CANCELLED: schedule conflict [spray tan appt.])

11/15/15 – San Diego, CA @ Tower Bar (CANCELLED: the 405 is JAMMED!)