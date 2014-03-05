The Sardonic Protest Art of the Ukrainian Revolution

It would be naive to expect the revolutionary events of the past four months in Ukraine to have been reflected solely in news stories and medical reports. Local visual artists, both professional and amateur, have also been trying to capture, react and sometimes even influence the sudden social and political shifts that they have witnessed and are still witnessing in their country. This has led to a wave of political cartoons, graffiti, stencils and any other medium you can think of that can prove resistant to freezing temperatures.

Amid the chaos, there have even been street exhibitions, the most recent having taken place in the protest hub of Kiev’s Independence Square – also known as the Maidan – and fellow riot hotspot Hrushevskoho Street. Generaly speaking though, you could find the drawings anywhere and everywhere; in the tents of activists, on the walls of nearby buildings, even on the city’s Christmas tree. Almost as a rule, their subject is the AWOL (and perhaps former) President of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych.

Videos by VICE

For the past few months I have been travelling to and from Kiev, reporting on the situation. It is during that time that I have assembled these photos of Ukrainian protest art.

See more of Sergei’s work here