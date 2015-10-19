A Young Artist Is the Life of the Party in This Week’s Comic from Anna Haifisch Af Anna Haifisch oktober 19, 2015, 1:00am Del X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Look at Anna Haifisch’s art and comics at her website and Twitter. Tagget:Anna Haifisch, bodega, Budget, Comics!, drinking alone, FRIENDS, german cartoonists, New York, Party, six pack, subway, The Artist, Vice comics, youtube videos, yung lean Del X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Merefra VICE What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 9/4 04.09.16 Af Kathy Iandoli Music Festivals Need to Do More to Prevent Sexual Assaults 18.08.16 Af Jill Krajewski 72 Hours in Cleveland: Searching for Rock ‘n’ Roll in Donald Trump’s America 26.07.16 Af Jeff Weiss The Noisey Guide to Not Being a Shithole and Making Your Venue Inclusive 14.07.16 Af Jill Krajewski