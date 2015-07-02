The Best of Roskilde Festival, According to The Entrepreneurs

(From left to right): Anders Hvass (guitar), Jonas Wetterslev (drums) and Mathias Bertelsen (vocals/guitar). Photo by Victor Knötzel.

The Entrepreneurs have been killing it lately. After two much-hyped and much-hummed singles, “Brutal Summer” and “It Strikes Again, Love”, the Copenhagen-based twopiece (Mathias Bertelsen on vocals/guitar and Anders Hvass on guitar, with Jonas Wetterslev on drums for live shows) seem to be on a lot of minds—so much so that they played Roskilde Festival’s Rising Stage this year. We were curious to find out what these guys think about other bands at the festival – and festival life in general – so we took a few minutes to catch up with them.

Noisey: Hi, guys. Let’s get right to it: who are you most excited to see play this year?

Mathias: It might be a boring answer but for me, I want to see Paul McCartney on Saturday. It’s the closest thing you get to The Beatles.

Anders: I am really excited to see Father John Misty today. I haven’t seen him play yet, but I’ve seen his live performances online and he’s a hilarious entertainer. He’s fun, but good at what he does at the same time. It’ll be exciting.

Jonas: Paul McCartney as well.

Have you seen anything local that impressed you or surprised you?

AH: We’re pretty biased because what we’ve seen so far are the other bands we’ve been hanging out with at Rising, like Wangel and Gooms. It’s been nice because we played three shows with Wangel so far, so that’s the majority of what we’ve seen. We’ve been working hard so it’s been difficult to see a lot of shows. Our friends in De Underjordiske were amazing as well.

MB: They’re escalating in a way.

AH: We’re a really tight knit group, so we’re always together with De Underjordiske in some way. It was really lucky that we played the same day right after each other, so we could hang out with our friends backstage while being so proud of each other.

Is playing the Rising Stage as big of a deal to you as people make it seem?

AH: It’s a show like every other show, in a way, but the thing about Roskilde Festival is that for many bands it’s a very nice check to put on your bucket list. So I think it is as big as you imagine it to be, but it’s a very difficult thing to describe because you’re also just trying to do your best playing a show—but then realizing during the concert that you’re playing in front of this huge audience.

MB: Being on the poster is a childhood dream come true for many bands. If you’re from Denmark, you want to play Roskilde. It’s also a stepping stone in a way if you want to go bigger.

AH: For us, we’re really focused on playing abroad right now because we haven’t played much in other countries yet. In that sense, we do feel like playing at Roskilde can help.

Are you guys Roskilde partiers, or do you take it easy?

MB: We’re staying in a house inside Roskilde city, so we party hard on the campsite and then go back to the house and wake up and have a nice glass of juice

AH: Or Rosé.

MB: It’s a good way to do it. We want to party but…

JW: We do have a lot of friends staying at the campsite so it’ll be fun to visit them and hang out and play some stupid drinking games or something.

Any upcoming shows people can see you play if they missed you at Roskilde?

AH: In August, we have a couple shows: UHØRT and then Alive Festival. In September, we have Offspring in Tivoli. Other than that, we’re working on an autumn tour and the album.

MB: We only have two songs so we thought it would be a good idea to do some more right now. We’re also going to play Saturday in the Gaffa tent at Roskilde but now we have time off to see shows. My next goal is to get really drunk tonight. We don’t have to get up really tomorrow, so that’s going to be amazing.

Thanks, guys.